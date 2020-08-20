Frank Trendell went to be with his Lord on August 13, 2020, at home in Oswego, NY.
Late of Oswego, NY, Frank was born to William and Rosina Thomas Trendell on December 8, 1927, in Syracuse, NY. His parents came from Surrey and Cornwall, England, respectively, in 1910, meeting first in Syracuse. Frank was the youngest of their seven children and last survivor.
Growing up in the Park Hill section of East Syracuse, he graduated from East Syracuse High School in 1945. After serving in the U.S. Army, he entered Syracuse University in 1947 and graduated with a bachelor’s in civil engineering in 1951. He was married to Eleanor Price Zufelt in June of that year, in St. James Episcopal Church, Pulaski, NY.
He retired from the N.Y. State Department of Transportation in 1988. From his youth to his senior years, he enjoyed times spent camping in the Adirondacks, especially with his children and grandchildren, organizing family outdoor activities. He was a member of the Adirondack Forty-Sixers, and the Adirondack Nature Conservancy and Land Trust.
Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife Eleanor on January 5, 2020, sisters Frances Mary (infant) and Marjorie Ross of Las Vegas, NV, brothers Harold and Charles of East Syracuse, William of Portland, OR, Albert of Minoa, NY, a daughter-in-law, Janice (Auringer) Trendell of Constantia, NY, and son-in-law, Robert Woodson of Indianapolis, IN.
He is survived by his children: John (Mary) of East Aurora, NY, James (companion, Karen Demuccio-Rozelle) of Pleasant Valley, NY, Robert of West Monroe, NY, Joan of Indianapolis, IN, and Linda (companion, Russ Odom), of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren: Maggie (Tom) Lee, Molly (Blake) Nation, Marta (Kevin)
Kaighin, Philip (Lesley), Rebecca (Zack) Richards, Jason and Jeffrey; two great granddaughters, Claire Eleanor and Natalie Rose Trendell and a great grandson William Oliver Trendell.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Oswego, NY, and a past member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pulaski, NY, where he served as a lector, chalice bearer and vestry member. While living in Pulaski, he was a board member and treasurer for the Pulaski Historical Society and Daysville Cemetery Association.
Services will be at the graveside at Daysville Cemetery, Town of Richland, NY, Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 AM, with the Reverend Anne Wichelns officiating. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed. Arrangements provided by Foster Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski, NY 13142
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Human Concerns, Inc., Food Pantry, 83 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY 13126.
