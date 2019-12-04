Frank V. Westcott, 93, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at the Samaritan Keep Home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, after a brief illness.
Frank was born August 25, 1926, to the late Frank C. and Alma (Toussaint) Westcott. He graduated from Watertown High School and lived in the area his whole life.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and was stationed in Yokohama, Japan. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sylvia L. Ness of Minneapolis, who was a civilian employee of the Army at the time. They were married in September 1957 in Minneapolis, after which they returned to Watertown.
Frank spent most of his career working as a pharmacy technician at the former Herrick’s Pharmacy in the Paddock Arcade; later at Rite-Aid; and finally, at Bolton’s Pharmacy in Watertown. He was loved by co-workers and customers alike for his encyclopedic knowledge, ready smile, and unfailing helpfulness.
He was a lifelong member of the former Watertown Assembly of God church (now Mercy Point), where he served faithfully as a board member and treasurer. He and Sylvia often sang duets in church services and passed their love of music on to their children.
Frank loved Sunday drives in the country, eating ice cream, watching Yankees baseball, and listening to Southern Gospel music, but his greatest joy was found in spending time with his family. Although he worked two jobs for many years, he always took time for family vacations and outings, get-togethers with his sisters and their families, quiet talks with his children, and endless hugs and kisses.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his sister, Betty Lashley, of Watertown; three children: Jeff (and wife Concetta), of Jacksonville, Florida; Kathy, of Watertown; and Dale, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and four granddaughters: Rachel Moenning, Sarah Westcott, Brooke Westcott and Victoria Westcott. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters: Norma, Marjorie, and Eleanor.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11:00am at Mercy Point Church in Watertown. Calling hours will begin at 9:30am the same morning, also at the church. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Frank’s name may give to: Assemblies of God World Missions, 1445 Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802, or online at agwm.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
