The spring burial for Frank W. Loomis will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 20th in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Frank passed away at his home on April 10, 2020 under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. He was 78 years old. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.