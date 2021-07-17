Frank W. Reed, 85, died at home in Coon Rapids, MN, after a long illness. He was born in 1936 in Schenectady, NY, to William Reed and Fran White Reed.
Frank was a graduate of SUNY Oswego, NY and began his teaching career in Edwards, NY. He married the love of his life Alice Rock and they moved their young family to Greece, NY.
After retiring from teaching, Frank kept busy and followed his passions. He worked as a landlord, did electrical work for Habitat for Humanity, worked as a locksmith, received his pilot license at 57, and his CDL at 78. He served as a deacon at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Greece. When New York got too cold, he’d head to Daytona Beach, FL for the winter, where he enjoyed drinking coffee while he walked the beach.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Eleanor, his beloved Alice, and his son Frank Reed Jr. He is survived by his son David (Dawn), grandsons Daniel, Dominic, and Dustin (Jackie), his great-granddaughter Clara, and nieces and nephews.
Due to declining health, Frank spent his last two years living with David and Dawn in Coon Rapids, where Frank made new friends and enjoyed bridge.
His family will cherish the memory of their last Father’s Day with him.
Thank you to Hennepin Healthcare for its home hospice program, and to Crescent Tide Cremation Services. For more info go to epilogg.com
