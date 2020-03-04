Franklyn R Marshall, 85 passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on February 6, 2020 in Whately, Massachusetts.
Frank was born on November 13, 1934 in Manhattan, New York to Francis R and Mary Elizabeth (Standard) Marshall.
Frank married Margaret M Norris on October 10, 1957, they faced life’s adventures together, with great love, until her death in May 2017.
As he raised his growing family in New York City, Frank worked as a pipe-fitter and plumber but always dreamed of moving out of the city and giving his family a different way of life. In 1976, he and Margaret took a leap of faith and moved with their eight children to Antwerp New York to own and operate their own dairy farm and along the way adding another child to the family. Frank and Margaret moved from Antwerp to Clayton NY and in 2004 decided to move to The Villages, Florida in where they shared fun with friends and family from their younger days.
Frank’s vision, imagination, courage and determination resulted in a well lived life filled with experiences that he loved to share and his family loved to hear about. Frank enjoyed stamp collecting, bowling, computer technology, the stock market and most of all his children and grandchildren. Frank is survived by his sister Marilyn MacVicar and brother Robert Marshall of Antwerp. Frank is also survived by his children, Peggy Marshall, Whately Massachusetts, Debby Marshall, Summerfield Florida, Frank Marshall and his wife Debbie, Antwerp; Elizabeth Hall and her husband Luke, Clayton; Douglas Marshall and his wife Tammy, Watertown; Victoria Strader and her husband Tim, Lafargeville;
Robert T Marshall, Adams Center; Jerry Marshall and partner Heather Antwerp. He was predeceased by his son, Gregory Marshall and his brother John E Marshall.
Frank is also survived by twenty five loving grandchildren and nineteen great –grandchildren.
A celebration of Frank’s life is being planned by the family. Donations in memory of Frank can be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice 168 Industrial Dr Northampton MA 01060.
