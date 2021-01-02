Today December 30, 2020, we lost a big man with a gentle heart, Fred Aubertine.
Fred was born on August 23, 1933 in the Town of Cape Vincent, the youngest son of Raymond and Marietta Whitney Aubertine. The family moved from Cape Vincent to Three Mile Bay in 1941. Fred attended school in Three Mile Bay and later attended Lyme Central School. He graduated in 1951.
Fred entered the United States Air Force in 1952 and was stationed at various bases including Saudi Arabia. He was a weather observer and mapped for the Air Force his entire military career. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
Fred married the former Lois Countryman in June 1957. They had four children. The marriage ended in divorce in 1978. Fred became a single father and his children could always depend on his good advice with much love.
In July 1983 Fred married Linda Grant Middlestate and became the step-father to nine children.
Mr. Aubertine was employed in the work of office machine repair for many years. Retiring in 1995 from Fort Drum, NY as a civilian employee. After retirement he worked summers for Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours, Alexandria Bay, NY and Sears in the Salmon Run Mall until illness forced his full retirement in 2011.
Fred was a lifetime member of the Chaumont Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder, a member of the ChaumontVolunteer Fire Department,a former basketball referee, a former Boy Scout Leader, former member of the Adult Chaumont baseball team, and he served as Mayor of Chaumont and was on the Village Bard for many years.
Fred is survived by his wife, Linda Aubertine, one son, Scott and his wife Debbie; three daughters, Lynn and Robert Chavaustie, Carrie, and Varsi and Andy Peterson; three stepsons, John and Sandra Middlestate, David and Stephanie Middlestate, and Brett and Sheri Middlestate; five stepdaughters, Sherry and David Cobb, Marylou and Bruce Alford, Diane and Donald Payne, Wendy and Brad Horton, and Amy Morrow. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one brother, Leland Aubertine, of Cicero, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by three brothers, Milton, Francis and Robert; one sister, Anna Bechez; a stepdaughter Lorie and stepson in law Thomas Morrow.
Fred will be missed by his family and friends and his community. He was a man that got things done, lived by his word and was honest.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was Fred’s wishes to have no funeral or calling hours and to be cremated.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Jefferson County and the wonderful nurses that helped care for Fred so that he could stay home.
Donations may be made to Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
