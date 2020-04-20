CALCIUM - Fred Gleason, beloved husband for almost 24 years of Joan (Horning/Colligan) Gleason, passed away recently in his home surrounded by his loving happy goofy family. Fred was an Elder of Theresa Presbyterian Church and served God in every way possible. He graduated from Indian River Central High School and attended SUNY Canton. He worked for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for a short time and retired after 30 years of service from UPS. He was adored by everyone he served on his routes. Fred and his wife were happiest boating on the St. Lawrence River. Their favorite place to travel to was Perkins Cove, Maine, where they walked along the Marginal Way. He was known as the main Chef in the family and was always in charge of the barbeque grill and pool parties. Fred and his wife were blessed with wonderful neighbors including a greenhouse business who supplied them with all the flowers and vegetables they needed. Fred was so strong during his battle with pancreatic cancer for well over the past year; he even put in a raised garden bed which will be tended to by his family for years to come. He supported Syracuse Football and Basketball and instilled the love for both in his children and grandchildren. He had the best caregivers and doctors throughout his illness. Integrative Medicine of CNY in Chittenango, NY was a significant contributor to his cancer treatment plan.
Fred is the son of Douglas and Ruberta Gleason who passed away in their 90’s just a few years ago. He is survived by his wife, Joan, his siblings Gail Marsh (wife of Daryl Marsh) and Francis aka Frank Gleason (husband of Julie Gleason), his children from his prior marriage to Kelly LaClair, Lindsey Buckley (wife of Shane Buckley), Jenna Losey (wife of Ronnie Losey), Randy Gleason (husband of Rachel Gleason), and his stepdaughters, Sarah Colligan and Lisa Meeks (wife of Jack Meeks). Two sons from his prior marriage, Brooks and Brandon, passed away shortly after birth. Fred was blessed by 7 grandchildren (Faith, Jayla, Lyza, Douglas, Collin, Chloe, and Sofia) who absolutely adored their Poppy. A granddaughter, Alanna, passed away at birth. Fred has always stayed close to his entire family and extended families who loved him dearly. He had so many friends including fellow cancer patients.
A private church service with his immediate family will be held shortly. A Celebration of Life party will be held with all who loved him as soon as possible. Donations may be made in his memory to Upstate Cancer Center (or Golisano Children’s Hospital) in Syracuse, NY, Walker Center for Cancer Care in Watertown, NY, Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Condolences may be made on Facebook or www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
