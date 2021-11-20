You have permission to edit this article.
Fred is Dead

Fred is Dead

Collins

Per his wishes, we’re letting you know; Fred is dead. In loving memory of our father, brother, grandfather (chatter box) and friend. Our hearts are broken that you left us too soon. Happy Trails Wild Bill, until we meet again.

