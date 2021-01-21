Freda J. Spadaccini, 88, formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on January 21, 2021, at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. A private family service will be held and a graveside service will be in the spring at St. Henry’s Cemetery. Freda is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Susan Spadaccini of Dexter, Allen and his wife Julie Spadaccini of DeKalb Junction, a daughter, Mary and her husband Douglas Dobson of Canton, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Daniels. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Pierrepont, to the late, Elmer and Jennie Shantal Enslow. Freda married Michael Spadaccini on May 3, 1952 at St. Henry’s Church, DeKalb Junction, he died on September 21, 1996. She was a devoted homemaker her whole life. She was dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed. She was a past parishioner of St. Henry’s Church, a member of the DeKalb Hermon Senior Citizens Club, and TOPS of DeKalb. She loved to cook, sew, and flower gardening. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Society of United Helpers, 732 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, New York, 13669. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.