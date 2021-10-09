COLTON—Graveside services for Freda M. Whitman, 84, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of the Hanson Road, Colton, will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Stark Cemetery in South Colton. Mrs. Whitman passed away early Friday morning, October 8, 2021 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. Freda is survived by a son, Michael and Christine Whitman, Colton; her three beloved grandchildren, Michael Whitman Jr.; Michelle and Shaun Jones; Adam Whitman and one great-grandchild, Jayden. Freda is also survived by her brothers Edward Green, South Colton; Eldred and Margaret Green, Colton; Arthur and Robin Green, Colton; George and Judy Green, Colton and Thomas Green, Colton; her sisters Edith Curry, Colton; Jane Mousaw, Colton; Ella Robert, Colton and Geraldine and Ronald Johnson, Colton as well as many nieces and nephews. Freda was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, a son, Walter Whitman and her brothers Richard, Archie, Tony, Donald and Fred Green as well as her sisters Betty Fountain, Bonnie Green and infant child, Beverly Green.
Born in Pierrepont, NY on February 7, 1937 to the late Arthur and Grace Petrie Green, Freda graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and married Malcom D. Whitman on December 23, 1957. Malcom later passed away while working, cutting trees on July 9, 2001. Freda worked in the Core Room at General Motors in Massena for several years and previously worked for the Town of Colton, taking care of the ice rink and working at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital as the Laundry Supervisor. Freda was a past member of the Colton Seniors and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and puttering around the house taking care of her flower gardens. Freda also enjoyed traveling when she got a chance too. Memorial donations in Freda’s memory can be made to a charity of one’ choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Freda M. Whitman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.