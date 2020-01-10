Freda T. Major, 99 formerly of Sackets Harbor, passed away at the Lewis County Rehabilitation Center, Lowville Friday morning. Services will be later in the spring and a full obituary will be published at that time. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Freda T. Major
