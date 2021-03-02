Frederic A. Stalder, 79, a resident of Cedarbrook Assisted Living, New Hartford passed away on February 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.
He was born in Gouverneur, NY February 16, 1942 a son of Arnold and Verta Gotham Stalder. He grew up in Heuvelton and graduated from Heuvelton High School. He furthered his education at the Erie County Community College. He entered the United States Air Force in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He served in Vietnam and received the Air Force Commendation Medal for his meritorious service. He enjoyed photographing nature and moose throughout the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed fly fishing and hiking. He was a member of the Stony Brook Club. Frederic was a kind, quiet and thoughtful man who adored his family and extended family. For many years he was employed at the Heuvelton Whey Company as a lab technician.
Surviving are two brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas and Elaine Stalder, Forestport and Robert Stalder, Raymond, WA; nieces and nephews, Brian and Lisa Stalder, Deerfield, Bruce and Shelly Stalder, New Woodstock, NY and Valerie and James Williams, Barneveld; great nieces and nephews and a great, great niece.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial at Fairchild Cemetery. Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
