STAR LAKE – Frederic G. Hall, age 95, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Frederic, with Military Honors, at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Frederic was born on July 22, 1924 in Edwards to the late Frank and Bernice (Lillis) Hall. His parents died while Fred was young and he lived with his older sister, Cherry McCarthy, in Harrisville. He attended school in Edwards and later Harrisville.
Corporal Hall served as a baker in the United States Army from March 26, 1943 until his Honorable discharge on February 24, 1946. He was stationed at RAF Burtonwood airfield near Warrington, England during WWII and received the EAME Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. In May of 2014, Fred was honored as one of eleven remaining living “Greatest Generation” WWII Veterans in the Clifton-Fine region.
After his military service, Fred returned to Harrisville and worked at the mine in Talcville before a thirty plus year career as an electrician for J&L Steel at Benson Mines near Star Lake. After the iron ore mine closed in 1978, Fred worked for many years as the groundskeeper for the Clifton-Fine Golf Course.
Fred married Doris Louise Jones in Watertown on July 15, 1950. The newlyweds lived in Harrisville for a short period until relocating to Star Lake where he worked at J&L and Doris was hired as an RN at the newly constructed Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Fred loved sports and was an avid golfer and bowler. He once held the record for high triple score at Gouverneur Bowl. Well into his 80’s he would rollerblade along Route 3. Fred was a member of the Clifton-Fine School Board of Education in the 1970’s. During retirement, Fred made many Adirondack Chairs that he would simply give away.
Fred is survived by his wife, Doris; two sons, Dr. Michael Hall and his wife, Karen of Saint Mary’s, PA, and Mark Hall of Star Lake; two grandchildren,
Matthew (Gina) and Zachary (Melinda Moran) Hall; a great-grandson, Luke Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; four sisters, Kathleen Arnold, Geraldine Brailey, Cherry McCarthy and Patricia Coffie; and twin brothers, Frank and Fred who died at birth.
Donations in memory of Fred may be made to Star Lake Fire and Rescue, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690 or the Clifton-Fine Hospital Foundation, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake NY 13690.
