Frederick A. Washer, 87, of St. Mary Street, passed away January 1, 2021 at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his family.
Mr. Washer was born May 16, 1933, in Watertown, son of Francis and Ruth Allen Washer. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1952. Mr. Washer enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and in 1956 was honorably discharged. He married Gloria Prairie May 4, 1963 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Joseph Francor officiating.
Mr. Washer worked as a truck driver for Holcomb Lumber Company from 1956 until 1960. He then went to work at Watertown Builders Supply as a clerk, supervisor, purchaser and scheduled deliveries for the yard, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1996. Mr. Washer was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, was a volunteer for Bingo and along with his wife Gloria church dinners.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Alan Washer and Sheri DeVito, of Fishkill, NY, Richard Washer, of Portsmouth, VA, a daughter, Corinne Ryan, Whitesboro, NY, a brother, Robert Washer, Glen Park, NY, eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Harlow Washer and a son-in-law, Daniel Ryan.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Frank Natali officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.