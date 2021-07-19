A mass of Christian Burial for Frederick C. Peets, 88 of Hannawa Falls, NY will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Patrick Rattigan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fred passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 surrounded by family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Surviving are his five sons, Jeffrey (Eileen) Peets of Waitsburg, WA; Frederick Lee (Linda) Peets of Norwood, NY; Stephen (Tracy) Peets of Rochester, NY; Van (Heather Searles) Peets of Potsdam, NY; and Robert (Susan) Peets of Lighthouse Point, FL; a brother Richard “Dick” Peets of Canton, NY, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews
He was predeceased by wife Edith, son Martin G, an infant son Phillip J, a grandson Phillip Peets, 2 brothers Stanley and H. Olin Peets, and 2 sisters Joyce Foster and Gertrude Morris.
Fred was born in 1932, Massena NY to the late Floyd and Beatrice (Aubin) Peets. He graduated from Massena Central School, where he received the nickname “Plowboy Peets” and was the captain of the NYS All Star Football Team and was inducted in the High School Football Hall of Fame in 1991. After graduation, he received several sports scholarships including one to play Division 1 football at Miami University, but decided to serve his country after first marrying his high school sweetheart Edith McGinley at St. Mary’s in Massena. He enlisted in the US Navy/ Marines serving during the Korean Conflict and received an honorable discharge in 1955. Following his military career, he worked at Niagara Mohawk as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years until his retirement.
Fred enjoyed going to the casino, winters in FL, watching the Buffalo Bills play. Fred was always proud to spend many hours volunteering for the Special Olympics. Fred would roam the North Country faithfully visiting with the staff and waitresses at his favorite restaurants. He loved being outdoors, sitting in his garage recliner and visiting with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter; PO Box 12226 Syracuse, NY 13218. Memories and condolences may be shared with Fred’s family online at www.GarnerFH.com.
