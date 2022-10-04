Canton - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21 passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Sergi’s Banquet Hall in Canton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Lodge in Burlington, VT or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with Fred’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
