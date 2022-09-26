Skip to main content
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft

Canton - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Among his survivors are his wife Deb and three children Jennifer Dean and John and Greg Rycroft. An obituary will appear as soon as available.

