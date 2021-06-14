Elmdale - Frederick F. “Tab” Nicholl, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur and a burial to follow at 1:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. A celebration of life honoring Fred will be held on August 1st at 3 Piney River Road, Gouverneur.
Fred was born in Potsdam on June 5, 1957, the son of Frederick J. And Lois (Campbell) Nicholl.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1975, attended the Lincoln Welding School in Ohio, and lived most of his life near Elmdale.
Tab worked in construction, most of the time as a millwright, belonged to the local millwright union, and was employed many years by B & S Industrial in Gouverneur.
He had been a member of the Gouverneur American Legion and Greenwood Falls Hunting Club. Tab enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, watching football, and spending time with family, especially his grandson.
Tab was previously married to Lynn Scales.
Fred is survived by his sons Tyler and Rebecca Nicholl of Gouverneur, Trevor Nicholl of Colorado, his grandson Wyatt Nicholl, his sisters Debbie and Ken Showalter of Florida, Donna Bombard of Ogdensburg, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Fred and Lois, and his companion Trina Holmes.
Memorial donations in memory of Tab are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
