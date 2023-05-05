Frederick J. Brooks, age 75 passed away on May 1, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital. As per Fred’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Frary Funeral Home, 60 Maple Street, Massena. On March 25, 1948 Fred was born the son of Timothy and Helen (Flight) Brooks. Fred was a graduate of Morristown Central School in 1967. On June 16, 1968 he married Marsha Garno at the Church Rectory in Morristown. Fred was a production worker at the General Motors Plant in Massena for many years retiring in 1999. On August 21, 1968 he Joined the Army serving his country during Vietnam. Fred is survived by his wife Marsha, children, Frederick Jr. and his wife Brenda of Tonawanda, Andrew and his wife Brenda of Massena, Leesa Brooks of Brier Hill, a brother Ed of Massena, a sister Madge and her husband Harold Johnson of Lisbon, a brother John of Brookdale, a brother Jim and his wife Melinda of Morristown, a sister Thelma and her husband Louie Cutway of Mississippi, a brother Bill of Massena, a brother Tim and his wife Jacqueline of Louisville, a sister Sue Brooks of Ogdensburg, A sister Ellen and her husband Richard Gilbo of Morristown, six grandchildren, Savannah, Christina, Amber, Megan, Cassie and Gabby, several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on its way. Fred is predeceased by his parents, a son, Scott Webster, two brothers Amos and Webster, three sisters in law Verah, Carol and Joanne. Fred enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and being in his kitchen baking and making donuts. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Online condolences may be shared with Fred’s family at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Frederick J. Brooks
March 25, 1948 - May 1, 2023
