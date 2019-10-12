Brooks, Maine – Mr. Frederick James Maxwell, 89, passed away at his home in Brooks, Maine on October 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was married to Rosalyn Lucy Scott Maxwell, who preceded him in death on December 23, 2011.
Mr. Maxwell is survived by his two children, Philip James Maxwell, Sorrento, FL and Susan Louise Maxwell, Brooks, Maine, two grandchildren, John - Philip Hickey, East Providence, RI and Heather Marie ( Julian) Moreau, Sandy, Utah, two brothers and three sisters; Delores Lawrence, Ocala, FL; Robert (Rose) Maxwell, Lakeland, FL; Judy (Leonard) Cote, Ocala, FL; Patricia (Roscoe) Towne, Lakeland, FL; and David (Karen) Maxwell, Sparta, TN; Aunt Clara Premo, Charlotte, NC and many Nieces and Nephews.
Mr. Maxwell was born on April 4, 1930 in Carthage, New York, son of David and Edith Trombley Maxwell. His family later moved to Benson Mines/Star Lake, New York where he attended school. There he met Rosalyn Lucy Scott and they were married on March 29, 1952. They resided in Oswegatchie, New York. Frederick worked for many years with David Maxwell Trucking and drove with his brother Robert Maxwell to Rochester, New York and New York City delivering paper from the Newton Falls Paper Mill. Later in life he worked for Newton Falls Paper Mill in the finishing room before retiring in 1974. His hobby was in woodworking (also fishing and hunting). He will be remembered for the beautiful wooden crafts that he created and his carpentry skills that he did daily until a few months ago.
Mr. Maxwell was a member of the Oswegatchie Baptist Church in Oswegatchie, New York.
Burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery, New York.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9 AM. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in remembrance of Frederick Maxwell: to the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport Maine 04856.
