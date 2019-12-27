Frederick L. Brand, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center with family at his side after a brief illness.
Fred was born March 24, 1950. He was raised in Evan Mills, and graduated from Indian River Central School. A natural athlete, he excelled in soccer and wrestling. He also loved science, and was a member of the Science Club. After graduation he attended Morrisville College, then began a 49 year career with the Jefferson County Highway Department. Fred worked in the Engineering Division and helped design several road projects. He was liked and respected.
Fred had several hobbies but liked fishing best, especially fly fishing. He traveled extensively in the northeast US and Canada to fish noted salmon and trout Rivers. He was a world class fly tyer and instructor. Trout Unlimited offered selections of his flies in their International Catalog Auction.
A marriage to Anne Marie Tufo ended in separation. He is survived by his four children: Frederick, Adams Center; Christopher (Kelsey), Brasher Falls; Jessica, Pierrepont Manor; and Maria, Adams Center; and three grandsons: Jeremy, Harrison, and Charlie. A special thanks to Betty Gould, his companion of 30 years, for her loving care and support during his illness.
Fred was the eldest of nine children, born to Frederick (Bud) Brand and Evelyn Maloy Brand, six brothers: Ted (Peggy), Theresa; Mark (Robin), Indian Lake; Steve (Mollie), Watertown; Barry (Teri), MA,; Bill (Debbie), GA, three sisters: Mary (Alan) Fleming, Evans Mills; Susan (Harry) Dulles, MO; Nancy (Larry) Morrow, Evans Mills; a large extended family and many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by an infant son, Jeremy.
Calling hours will be Monday 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
