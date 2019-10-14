Frederick L. Lincoln, 73, Meadowbrook Terrace., Carthage, passed away Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the Hospice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown.
Calling hours are Wednesday, October 16th from 10am – 12 noon at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A graveside service will follow at Brookside Cemetery.
He is survived by his children Frederick E. (Bobbi) Lincoln, Carthage, Laurie A. (Ronald) Smith, Black River, Michael A. (Trish) Lincoln, Black River; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his siblings Phyllis E. Stevenson, Melvin (Barbara) Lincoln, Maryetta Daniels, Evelyn (Steven) Robinson, Melford E. Lincoln, all of Watertown and Nancy (Jayme) LaPage, Adams Center; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son Daniel in 1982, a brother Richard who died shortly after birth, and a niece Elaine Lincoln.
He was born in Edwards, NY, September 22, 1946, a son to Ernest and Ella Fenton Lincoln. Fred was employed at the New York air Brake and Fort Drum for a few years. He moved to Utah where he married Claudia Cors on February 19, 1981. The couple settled in Moab, Utah, living there for 34 years until Claudia’s passing on February 20, 2014. Frederick returned to Watertown in September of 2014.
Fred was a Boy Scout leader in Moab and attended the Nazarene Church in Watertown. His first marriage to Dora E. Tifft ended in divorce.
Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.