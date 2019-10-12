Frederick L. Lincoln, 73, Meadowbrook Apts., Carthage, passed away Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown.
Services are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown and are scheduled for Wednesday, October 16th at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
