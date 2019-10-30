Watertown, NY - Frederick M. Joels, 86, formerly of Black River, passed away October 28, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on September 25, 1933, in Watertown, NY, son of Frederick and Carrie (Bisha) Joels, he graduated from Black River High School in 1951 and Clarkson University in 1955.
He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Fitzsimmons, on June 16, 1956. She worked at The House of the Good Samaritan for 44 years as staff / head nurse of the newborn and intensive care nurseries.
Mr. Joels began his career at Stebbins Engineering where he worked for 19 years as a chemist. He then went on to work at Tile Chem in Montreal, Canada for the next 24 years, until his retirement in 1998.
Upon retirement, Fred and Ginny enjoyed traveling. A Mediterranean cruise was a highlight of their travels. Fred was an avid reader and a frequent lector at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 63 years, Virginia F. Joels, Watertown; their five children, Fred (Diane) Joels, Carthage; Elizabeth (Joe) Loveland, Adams Center; Deborah (Mike) Place, Midland, NC; Stephen (Vonnie) Joels, Sulphur Springs; Kathy (Marvin) Manahan, Darrow, LA; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (Luke) McConnell, Fred (Bethann) Joels, Stephanie Ritz, Jake Loveland, Katie Loveland (fiancé Kyle Wratten), Robert Place, Janelle (Joe) Bova, Amanda (David) Kramer, Kaci (Ed) Coseo, Josh Manahan, Mariah Manahan (fiancé Lane Moran); five great grandchildren, Harper, Lyric, Hendrix, Raegen and Gianna.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Rollie Joels.
A Memorial Mass will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River. Burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sisters of the Precious Blood or Samaritan Foundation.
