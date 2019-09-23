Frederick P Millard

Frederick Putnam Millard, 94, of 87 E Church St., Country View Apts., Adams, NY, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Lydia, Belleville, NY.
Born December 24, 1924, in Watertown, NY, the only son of Dyer Fillmore and Gladys Mae Putnam Millard, he graduated from Union Academy Belleville in 1946 upon his return from WW II.
Fred left school to join the US Navy in December of 1943 and was honorably discharged Feb 1946. He served in the Pacific Theater and received a Purple Heart; WW II Victory Ribbon-4 stars,; American Theater ribbon; New York State Service medal; Asiatic-Pacific Theater ribbon-4 stars; Philippine Liberation 1 star; Philippine Presidential Unit Citation; Navy Unit Commendation ; American Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal w/Asia clasp; and the Naval Good Conduct medal. At the end of the war he took part in a POW evacuation out of Borneo.
Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1946 he married Cora Elizabeth Barney, daughter of Mark M. and Genevieve Williams Barney, at the Belleville Methodist Church with the late Rev. Miles Hutchinson officiating. Elizabeth died December 2, 2008 shortly after celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Frederick was a 69-year member of the Belleville Rising Light Masonic Lodge -637. In 2007 he received the Dedicated Service Award of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Belleville Eudora Chapter, the Belleville United Methodist Church and a trustee with the Henderson Historical Society, 2003-2005.
He was employed through the years by Richard Ennis Farm Implement Store, of Burrville; Bob Henry Farm Implement of Belleville; Eastman Brothers Construction of Ellisburg; the Town of Ellisburg; the Green Thumb program at Southwicks Beach State Park; and for one season he worked on a Great Lakes cargo steamship. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and making maple syrup at the Stone House.
After retirement, he and Elizabeth spent 10 years traveling with their 5th-wheel camper visiting family and friends during the winter months who lived in the warmer climates.
Fred is survived by a son, Gail (Ann) Millard, Watertown; two daughters, Lydia A. Miller (Dennis Brown) of Belleville; Mary Millard (Paul VanBrocklin) of Cheyenne, WY; his sister Laurna Hoffman of Fulton; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Barney, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2.5 great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; a daughter, Susan; a son-in-law, Lawrence Miller, and brothers-in-law Merrill Hoffman and Marshall Barney .
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 8th ; 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM; followed by a Masonic Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. The funeral will be Wednesday, October 9th at 11:00 AM at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
Donations may be made to the Frederick P. & Cora Elizabeth B. Millard Memorial Scholarship, UAB Board of Trustees Scholarship Fund in c/o Marisa Riordan, POB 129, Belleville, NY 13611.
The family would like to thank our many friends for their steady support and especially our extended families that helped make Dad and Gramp’s final days fulfilled.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.