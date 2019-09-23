Frederick P. Millard 94, Adams passed away Friday morning September 20th at the home of his daughter Lydia Miller, Belleville where he was under the care of his family and Hospice. Funeral arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary will follow.
Frederick P. Millard
