A Memorial Mass for Frederick R. Kocyla, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Evans Mills, NY, will be held in the Spring at Notre Dame Church. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Kocyla passed away on Monday morning, December 2, 2019, at Riverledge Nursing Home. Frederick is survived by a sister-in-law, Doris Dupree and her husband, Timothy, of Ogdensburg, New York and their children, Allen (Julie) Dupree of Charles Town, West Virginia, Dr. David (Kelly) Dupree of Fair Haven, New Jersey and Joseph (Lori) Dupree of Ormond Beach, Florida; two nephews, Martin Schrodt of Calcuim, New York and Grant (Lorraine) Rohrmoser of Sandy Creek, New York; a niece, Carol Rohrmoser of Pulaski, New York, and various other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frederick is predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Julia Kocyla; two brothers, Bennie Kocyla and John Kocyla and three sisters, Frances Rohrmoser, Stella Kocyla and Rita Schrodt. Frederick was born on June 16, 1927, in Carthage, NY, the son of Andrew and Julia (Lizak) Kocyla. He graduated from Evans Mills High School and attended Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, NY. Frederick served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Later, Frederick married Patricia Burns on October 10, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Fr. William G. Argy officiating. She predeceased him on December 7, 2018. Mr. Kocyla was employed with the New York State Department of Transportation in Ogdensburg for a few years. He later left to move back to Evans Mills to buy the Kocyla Family Farm which he owned and operated with his wife on the Kaiser Rd for thirty eight years, retiring in 1997. Frederick enjoyed skiing, farming with his wife, Pat, bird watching, making clocks and music boxes. He and his wife shared a great love for animals. Frederick was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Evans Mills, the Watertown American Legion and various farm organizations as well. Donations in Frederick’s memory may be made to United Helpers Nursing Home, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or a charity of one’s choice.
