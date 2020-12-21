Gabe Balibrea passed away from lung cancer in the early morning of his 89th birthday in Madrid, New York with his son Marty at his side. Gabe was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, father of four, and proud grandfather of 10.
Born the oldest child of Louise Kapiko and Gabriel Balibrea, Gabe was raised in Honolulu alongside several cousins and eight siblings. He loved school, reading, and learning and was known as the quiet type throughout his life. As a young man, Gabe joined the Marine Reserves and then enlisted in the Army. He was an outspoken patriot and proud gun owner. He loved to hunt and attend gun shows; he was a well-known entrepreneur in the local community. Gabe spent his life as a tool and die maker and loved to create and invent things to make life easier. He believed strongly in physical health and in the importance of family. Gabe believed in hard work and honest living with a strong but simple faith in God.
Gabe was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Bertha, his brothers Bill and Kenneth, and his partner Brenda. He is survived by his sons Martel and James, his stepdaughters Burma and Virginia, and his siblings Louise, Leilani, Sarah, Sophie, and Jerome. The family will have a celebration of life on a future date at the Legion in Waddington.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
