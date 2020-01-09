THERESA - Gabriel Miguel Otero, 16, of High Street, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Born on July 9, 2003 in Ocoee, FL, the son of Maria E. Otero and a Junior at Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY. He played the saxophone, clarinet, guitar, piano, was active in the marching band, a Black Belt in Tae Kwan Do and loved animals.
Survivors include his mother, Maria; a sister, Christina McKeown; a nephew, Tobias McKeown, 4; a niece, Sayyora McKeown, 1, all of Theresa, NY; a step-sister, Jordan Mahar and spouse Steven, Copenhagen, NY; a niece, Bella and a nephew, Connor, two brothers, Richard Burns, Plantation, FL; a niece, Victoria Rose and 2 nephews, Dominick and Lorenzo and James Baulsir, Long Island, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends.
His maternal grandparents, Karen Bowman and Pablo Otero, a brother, David Pablo Dickson and his girlfriend, Lexie Morgan all died previously.
Funeral Services will be 3 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Family and friend will gather at the Theresa Fire Hall, 400 Mill Street, immediately following services.
Calling hours will be 12-3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/724/Gabriel-Otero/obituary.html), to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.