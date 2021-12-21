WATERTOWN/CROGHAN, NY ~ It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Gabrielle “Gabe/Gabby” C. Thomas, 36, of Kieff Dr., Watertown, formerly of Croghan, on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the presence of her family at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Born April 12, 1985 in Lowville, NY, the daughter of Shaun and Michele (Lyndaker) LaTray, she was a 2003 graduate of Beaver River Central School, and in 2005, was graduated from SUNY Canton with a degree in Medical Administration. She later attended and studied Adolescent Education at Jefferson Community College in Watertown.
Following college, she worked for Carthage Area Hospital and later at Jefferson – Lewis BOCES for many years teaching special needs children. For the past year until the time of her death, she worked for Samaritan Medical Center in the Department of Clinical Office Support.
Throughout her young life, Gabe enjoyed cooking and was always happy to share some of her culinary expertise with her family and friends at work. She particularly loved spending time with her girls and family, had a special fondness for being on the beach, playing volleyball, coaching young girls’ softball and especially liked being the statistician for Indian River Central School’s Volleyball team. Last but not least, she enjoyed her time spent with family and friends at New Life Christian Church in Watertown.
Timothy Thomas, who she married on September 20, 2008 in St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan survives.
She is also survived by her two daughters, Kara and Alexa Thomas, her loving mother, Michele and step-father, Steven Brown, who loved her as his own and who was such an integral part of her family life; her maternal grandmother, Carolyn Lyndaker, of Lowville; her step-brother, Tyler Brown, of Canastota, and step-sister, Tiffany Brown, of Lyons Falls, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Gabe also leaves behind her always faithful friend, Jax, her Jack Russell terrier.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Arnold Lyndaker, and step-grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Brown.
Gabe’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, will be in the spring on a day and time to be announced.
Calling hours will be on Monday, December 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/cny.
Condolence messages and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
