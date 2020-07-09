CAPE VINCENT- Gail A. Stevenson, 71, of Bay St. passed away on Monday July 6th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.
Gail was born on December 14th, 1948 to the late Glen and Helen (Lennox) Chatterton. After attending the local schools Gail worked as a cook in the Cape Vincent Restaurants.
Gail had a marriage to the late Melvin “Bob” Bearup Jr. which ended in divorce.
Gail was member of the JC Londraville Post 832 Legion in Cape Vincent, and was also a past president for the Ladies Auxiliary. Gail enjoyed baking, puzzles, and watching black and white movies.
Gail is survived by her children: Amy (James Schulz) Bearup, Clayton and Hank (Jessica Planer) Bearup, Marcellus. She is also survived by her siblings: Kirk (Donna) Chatterton, Lafargeville and Donna (Jim) Constance, Cape Vincent. She is also survived by a grandson Alex Planer along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved cat Smudge.
Gail is predeceased by her parents, her husband Rodney Stevenson who passed in 2006, and a grandson Ryan Joseph Bidwell who passed in 2002.
A graveside service will take place Saturday July 18th, 2020 at 1pm at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Caring for Cats Foundation, PO Box 72 Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
