Gail Eugene Millard the first baby born in Lewis County General Hospital on August the 11th 1931 died on August the 13th 2022, in Pearland, Texas just two days after his 91st birthday.
His early schooling was mostly in Watertown, New York. He graduated in 1949 from Watertown. Then soon joined the Air Force as a radar technician. He fell in love and married the beautiful Joan Widrig on December the 28, 1952. They had two sons Stephen and Gregg. After his service to his country was completed he returned to school to graduate dual bachelor’s degrees in liberal arts from Saint Lawrence Universty and Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1958.
His father John A. Millard set up Millard Studio in Watertown and his mother, Iola Bull Millard helped in this business. This started a love of taking photos for Gail that never went away. After graduating he accepted a job at Eastman Kodak Company which he retired from in 1989. He received his scuba diving certification and created movies for NBC and CBS affiliates. He also helped retrieve the Alvin Clarke ship wreck in the middle of Green Bay and documented its retrieval.
He was also a motorcycle enthusiast which he shared with his sons. The family took many trips on their bikes discovering America.
After retiring he and his wife moved to Austin, Texas where their two kids lived with their families. Then moved to be closer to his youngest son and his family.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, wife, her parents Clara and William Widrig, son Stephen and brother-in-law Glenn Miner many loved relatives and friends.
He is leaving on Earth his son Gregg and wife Susan, and grandsons Jonathan and Trevor Millard and his sister in law Marilyn Miner and two nieces Elizabeth (Dr. Richard) Ambinder, June (William) English and their families.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. If you feel that you want to do something for the family, just send money to your local hospice or to Lewis County General Hospital. If you wish to send a card our address is 3915 Fernwood Dr. Pearland, Texas 77584
