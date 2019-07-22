There will be a memorial service for Gail Leonard Fuller on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Edwards United Methodist Church in Edwards, NY. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards with Military honors. Gail passed away on June 6, 2019 in Sumter, SC. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards.
Gail Leonard Fuller
