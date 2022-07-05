Arkansas-Deferiet, NY - Gail M. LaPierre, 78, former Village Clerk of Deferiet, died Sunday morning in Arkansas where she has lived for the last 7 years. Funeral services had been tentatively set for Friday at 2:00pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. A full obituary will be published when completed.
