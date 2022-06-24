Gouverneur - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home with his family at his side.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1st from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Funeral arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Garnet was born in Gouverneur on October 15, 1953, the son of Lawrence and Monica “Joyce” (Alguire) Weaver.
He attended Gouverneur schools and lived most of his life in the area.
Garnet worked most of his life on a farm and as a truck driver. He had been a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge, enjoyed watching NASCAR, sharing cups of coffee and stories at the local diners and convenient stores, and especially spending time with his children and grand kids.
Garnet is survived by his children Scott Cardinell of Russell, Tara Cardinell-Smolen and her husband Chad of Richmond Hill, Georgia, his grandchildren Gavin, Garrison, Chance, and Gracee. He is also survived by his brothers Wayne, Charles “Mugsy”, Rich, Brad, and Doug, several nieces and nephews. Garnet is predeceased by his parents and his sister Shirley Ann Weaver.
Memorial donations in memory of Garnet are suggested to the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 State Hwy. 58, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
