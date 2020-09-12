Graveside services for Gary A. Ames will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Norwood on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Mr. Ames died August 31, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 5:18 pm
Graveside services for Gary A. Ames will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Norwood on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Mr. Ames died August 31, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.