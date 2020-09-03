NORWOOD – Gary A. Ames, 58, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at his home.
Gary was born March 21, 1962 in Potsdam, the son of the late Albert and Iona (Carpenter) Ames. He grew up in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Gary worked for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department for many years and proudly served his community as a member of the Norwood Fire Department. He was an avid gun enthusiast, enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and had a great love for music.
Gary is survived by his aunt, Shirley Burns of Ogdensburg; his best friend, Bill “Gratto” Grady of Norwood and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Gregory Ames on July 23, 1961.
There will be no calling hours, a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood will be held at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.