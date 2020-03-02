Gouverneur - Gary Alan Mott, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a battle with A.L.S.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will take place in the spring with military honors.
Gary was born in Massena on October 25, 1939, the son of Robert and Sarah “Sadie” Mott.
He attended school and then served in the United States Air Force for 4 years.
Upon honorable discharge from the service, Gary married Ellen Peck on March 3, 1962.
He worked many years for Lockheed-Martin before moving to Gouverneur where he retired from E.J. Noble Hospital.
Gary was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Gouverneur, the Gouverneur American Legion, and the Moose Lodge in Massena.
Known by his buddies as “the Finisher”, Gary was an avid fisherman and deer hunter, who enjoyed the Adirondacks, especially near Tupper Lake. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends including his extended family at the Casablanca.
Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years Ellen, his children Jason and Tami of Cicero, Joseph of Atlanta, GA, Kimberly and her companion Randy of Gouverneur, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Lawrence and Donald, both of Oneida, Reginald of Massena, his sisters Betty Billingsley of California, Faye Yakely of Albany, Barbara Anable of Connecticut, many nieces and nephews. Gary is predeceased by his parents, a brother Robert, sisters Sharlene Bruce, Rowena Allen, and Beulah Pierce.
Memorial donations in Gary’s memory are encouraged to the A.L.S. Foundation.
