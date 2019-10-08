PARISHVILLE — Gary B. Page, 73, of Sylvan Falls Road, passed away Saturday evening, October 5, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Gary was born March 21, 1946 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Roy M. and Margaret Mary (Miller) Page. He attended Massena schools where he graduated from Massena High School in 1964. He continued his education at Canton ATC and Murray State University in Kentucky earning his Bachelors’ Degree. In 1969, he married Deborah Mousaw in Massena.
Gary worked for General Motors in both Bedford, Indiana and Detroit, Michigan. He retired in 2008 as a Quality Control Inspector. After his retirement, he returned to the North Country settling at his camp in Parishville, where he cherished the memories he made with his children and grandchildren. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he was a member of the Flower Hill Hunting Club and as a US Army Reservist, he was an active member of the Parishville Amvets. H also enjoyed riding his tractor and reading.
Gary is survived by his companion of 25 years, Phyllis Baker of Bedford, Indiana; his children, Chris Page and his companion, Sherma Neece of Detroit; Jeff and Jen Page of Massena; Melissa McCarthy and her companion, Nate Smutz of Massena; and Nicholas Page and his companion, Patty Sharlow of Cadyville; his former wife and mother of his children, Deborah Page and her companion Lin Nightengale of Massena; his grandchildren, Aquarra, Devin, Delaney, Darby, Nathan, and Olivia; his great grandchild, Amiyah; his brothers, James B. Page of Massena and Thomas D. Page of Jacksonville, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, October 8 at 5:00 PM at the American Legion in Massena.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Parishville Amvets Post.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
