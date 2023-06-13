Graveside services for Gary D. Byington, 72 will be held Sunday June 18th at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence with a gathering to follow at the Potsdam Town & Countr0y Club from 1- 3 PM. Gary passed earlier this year on February 13, 2023, in Syracuse. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America; curesarcoma.org Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
Gary D. Byington
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
