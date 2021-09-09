You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Delbert LaVancha

  • 0
Gary Delbert LaVancha

NATURAL BRIDGE – GRAVESIDE SERVICES for Gary Delbert LaVancha, 79, will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00am in the Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge with Military Honors. A reception will follow at the Natural Bridge Community Center. Gary was formerly of Strong Road, died on November 10, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center due to complications of pneumonia. Arrangements were with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.