NATURAL BRIDGE – GRAVESIDE SERVICES for Gary Delbert LaVancha, 79, will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00am in the Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge with Military Honors. A reception will follow at the Natural Bridge Community Center. Gary was formerly of Strong Road, died on November 10, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center due to complications of pneumonia. Arrangements were with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Gary Delbert LaVancha
