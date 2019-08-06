Funeral services for Gary E. Livingston, age 76 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 10:00am on Saturday (Aug 10, 2019) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pine Hill Cemetery on the Eel Weir Road.
Calling hours will be held on Friday (Aug 9, 2019) from 4:00 – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Gary passed away on Monday (Aug 5th) at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving is his wife Betty; a son Michael Livingston & his companion Susan McDonald of Dekalb Jct; a daughter Tammy Amaral & her companion Gary Eggleston of Dekalb Jct; a granddaughter Cally (Brandon) Wynne of Dekalb Jct; two great-granddaughters Auriella & Laiken Wynne; two sisters Judy (Ed) Dubrule of Dekalb and Bette Jones of St. Augustine, FL; a sister in law Charlotte Livingston of Dekalb along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A brother Claude Livingston predeceased him.
Gary was born on July 26, 1943 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Earl W. & Norma J. (Simms) Livingston. He graduated from Hermon High School and later married Betty Carpenter on July 11, 1964 at the Hermon Methodist Church.
He started working right after school under his uncle Gerald Livingston at L & H Construction (Higley Builders) and stayed at the company for 32 years as a superintendent. In 1994 Gary and his son Michael started L & L Construction. Between the two jobs, Gary ended up working a total of 57 years at St. Lawrence University as a private contractor doing renovations, construction of buildings, and repairs. He also worked on dams and in the 1970s, building sewer plants in DeKalb and Norwood, and was known as a top notch carpenter, and gained the reputation of being a perfectionist where everything had to be done right.
Gary was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 278; Tractor Pullers Association and past President of the Hermon-DeKalb School Board. He enjoyed Antique Tractor Pulling, being known for pulling his Antique International and Case tractors, Horse Drawing Competitions, assisting with the pumpkin growing business and his grandchildren were the love of his life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Help Sami Kick Cancer, 5905 County Route 27, Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
