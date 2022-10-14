Gary E. VanAlstyne, 90, of Baldwinsville, passed away October 10, 2022 at Elderwood at Liverpool. He was born in Watertown, NY to the late Chester W. and Rita VanAlstyne and was a graduate of Watertown High School Class of 1950. He then attended and graduated from SUNY Canton on June 6, 1953. Gary worked many years for Niagara Mohawk, retiring in 1990 as Director of System Communications. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan, in 2014, and two brothers, Wayne and Richard. Surviving to cherish his memory are his sons, Gary T. (Amy) of Pennellville, NY, Chris (Karen) of Baldwinsville, NY, and Randy of Baldwinsville, NY; grandchildren, Tammy Todd of North Carolina, Karyn Froio of Phoenix, NY and Jamie VanAlstyne of Baldwinsville, NY; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Joshua, Shawn, Sarah and Seth. His family offers their heartfelt thanks to the second-floor staff at Elderwood, for their companionate care of Gary. Services will be private. Please sign the funeral home on-line guest book for Gary to express your condolences to his family.
Gary E. VanAlstyne
