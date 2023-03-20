Gary F. Kelly, of Malta, NY, died on March 19, 2023, of complications from liver cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Betsy A. (Leroux) Kelly; two daughters, Casey D. K. Walter (Sean) of Saratoga Springs and Chelsea A. K. Wilson (Joseph) of Mechanicville; three grandchildren, Cecelia Kelly Walter, Beauden Gary Wilson, and Callie Rose Wilson; and two nieces, Barbara Kelly Sangiacomo (Thomas) of Fairport and Kelly A. Scalise, Rochester. Born November 24, 1943, Kelly grew up in Canton, NY, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Lawrence University. After teaching for 6 years at Norwood-Norfolk Central School and completing graduate school, he spent the next 49 years at Clarkson University.
Kelly was brought to Clarkson to establish the University’s first counseling center, then moving through several administrative positions. He worked with President Robert A. Plane and his wife Mary Plane as a co-founder of The Clarkson School, a program through which talented and accelerated high school students could enter University studies early. The school opened to students in the Fall of 1978 and continues to enroll students to this day. Kelly served as Head of School for 22 years, as he simultaneously held other positions at the University. He was Associate Dean of Students and in 1998 was appointed Vice President for Student Affairs, a post he held until he retired from administrative work at the end of 2005. During that time, he also chaired the group that instituted Clarkson’s Honors Program.
Gary Kelly continued to teach courses in the Honors Program and the Psychology Department. At the May 2022 Clarkson University Commencement Ceremony, Kelly was named Professor Emeritus of Psychology. The Psychology Department established an award in his name that will be given annually. He had previously received the Outstanding Teaching award from the Clarkson Student Association and an award for mentorship and service from the Honors Program students.
Author of multiple journal articles and six books, Kelly was recognized as an expert in human sexuality and gender issues. He served on the Board of Directors of the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the U.S. (SIECUS) and for eight years was Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Sex Education and Therapy. He wrote a book for adolescents that received Best Book for Young Adults awards from the American Library Association and the New York Public Library. His college textbook, Sexuality Today, most recently published by McGraw-Hill, was in print for 30 years and appeared in eleven editions. At the time of his death, he was working with two coauthors on a new sexuality text to be published soon by W. W. Norton.
After moving to the capital region, Kelly worked as a therapist for Karner Psychological Associates, ending his practice in 2021 because of his illness. In his last year of life, he savored regularly spending time with his wife and daughters and their families, playing with his three grandchildren whom he cherished. He told everyone that he had enjoyed such a rich and love-filled life that he had no need for a “bucket list.” He donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical School, with the aim of continuing to teach.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 26th from 11am-1pm at Wheatfields Restaurant, 54 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park NY 12065.
Donations may be made to the Gary F. Kelly Endowed Scholarship c/o Matthew Draper, Vice President for Development, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY 13699
