PARISHVILLE – After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Gary James Collins, 74, a resident of Sylvan Falls Road, passed peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side.
Gary was born on October 22, 1946 in Potsdam, the son of the late James W. and Eileen Muriel (Barney) Collins. He graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1965. After graduation, he entered the US Navy, proudly serving his country as an Aviation Electrician until his honorable discharge in 1969. On December 26, 1965, Gary married the love of his life, Diane M. Barrigar in Norwood.
After returning home from the Navy, Gary was employed with Potsdam State University for 31 years until his retirement in 2001 as a Custodian Supervisor. Whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, or boating, Gary had a great love for the outdoors. He also enjoyed working on countless home projects and spending time with his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diane and their children, Bruce and Kimberley Collins of Penfield, New York and Nola and Tom Farns of Colton, New York; his grandsons, Jonathan Collins, Tim, Ted, and Ty Farns, and Mitchell and Colin Canfield; his sisters, Susan Winney of Canton and Debra and Mike Planty of Newtown Falls, Ohio; his brother-in-law, Garnet and Carole Barrigar of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Collins and nephew, Eric Collins.
At Gary’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Parishville Fire Department or the Disabled American Veterans.
