Gary L. Parker, age 66, of 4320 Lakeview Ave., Two Rivers, died peacefully at his residence on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019, with his wife, Judi at his side.
Gary was born in Massena, New York on February 13, 1953 to Albert and Elisabeth (Gleim) Parker. He graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in New York and then proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1972 to 1979. On January 12, 1990, he married Judith Grossman in Jamaica. Gary was employed as an electrical planner at the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant for twenty years until his retirement. He loved fishing and spending time socializing with his buddies.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Judi and two brothers: Ernest (Barbara) Parker of New York and James (Gaye) Parker of Michigan along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Elisabeth Parker.
A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Two Rivers, WI with Military honors. A burial service at Sand Hill cemetery in Nicholville will take place in August.
