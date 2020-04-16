Gary L. Sweeney, 82 of Sandy Creek, passed away April 1, 2020 at his home.
Gary was born March 7, 1938 in Pulaski, NY to William and Clorys (Rossman) Sweeney. He attended Pulaski Schools and went on to become a steamfitter and a member of the Steamfitters Union Local 263 until his retirement. He married Carol LaVere on November 15, 1991 and the couple shared their lives and love until his passing.
Gary became an antique dealer after retiring and greatly enjoyed racing, hunting, traveling the backroads, diner hopping and spending time with his friends and family. He was also a lifetime member of the Oswego County Fair Association. His endless supply of sarcasm, humor and wisdom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife Carol, children; Michele Allen, Lynette D’Elia, Janelle J White (David Shelmidine), step son Timothy K White (Elizabeth); 6 grandchildren, Cassandra Allen, Connor Allen, Katelyn Allen, Tyler White, Lucas White, Jonathan White, 2 great grandchildren; Jayden Wayne Rittenhouse, Lincoln Helms, and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as a sister Beverly and a son in law, Michael D’Elia.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
