NORWOOD – Funeral services for 68 year old Gary Lee Radell, a resident of Rockmart, GA, will be held at a time to be announced at a later date. Mr. Radell passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the home of his brother Robert and Rose Radell, Norwood. Gary is survived by his wife Barbara Petrey Radell, Rockmart, GA; his two sons, Gary Radell Jr., Floyd, NY and Matthew Radell, AL; his two daughters, Renee and Michael Petronelli, Utica, NY and Bobbi Radell, Floyd, NY; his four step-children, Steven Pendley, Augusta, GA, Melissa Pendley, Rockmart, GA, Alan Pendley, Rockmart, GA and Teresa and Peter Frederickson, Gulf Breeze, FL along with six grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers, Robert and Rose Radell, Norwood, NY, Thomas and Pam Radell, TN and David and Rita Radell, Rochester, NY. Gary graduated from high school and became a mechanical engineer, working for Ranger Mechanical in Atlanta, GA. A marriage to Barbara Petrey ended in separation. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Gary Lee Radell.
Gary Lee Radell
