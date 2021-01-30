Gary Loomis 70, of Sackets Harbor passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2021 at his home in The Villages, Florida. Born on October 19, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Gary was the oldest son of Amby and Eva (Arlene) Loomis. Gary graduated from Union Academy in Belleville, NY. After high school, Gary joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he worked from 1970 until 1973. He left the FBI and then went to work for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department until 1977 when he joined the Fort Drum Fire Department. Gary retired from Fort Drum as an Assistant Fire Chief in 2000. After his retirement, Gary worked for the Sackets Harbor Department of Public Works and the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority. Gary was heavily involved in the local community as well as the fire service. He served as a Justice for the Town of Hounsfield for over 16 years and was a Jefferson County Fire Investigator for over 20 years. He was a lifelong member and former Fire Chief of the Sackets Harbor Fire Department and served as a member of the Belleville Fire Department before moving to Sackets Harbor. Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge in both Sackets Harbor and Belleville as well as a member of the Thousand Islands Hose Haulers. After the death of his son Garrett in 2010, Gary helped establish the Garrett Loomis Foundation and was dedicated to the cause of enhancing firefighter safety education in the north country. Gary was always busy with the community, helping those who were in need and spending time with good friends. The most important part of Gary’s life, however, was his dedication to his family. Gary loved spending time with his family, whether it was his sons, brothers, cousins or nieces and nephews. Above all else, Gary adored his three grandchildren. Family and friends would say that you always knew where you stood with Gary, but once you were his friend, you were a friend for life. Gary is survived by his wife of over forty years, Amy of Sackets Harbor, two sons, Benjamin (Kim Fortin) of Middlesex, NY and Bryan (Christina) of Grayslake, IL, brothers Charlie, Dennis (Lisa) and David (Christine), his grandchildren Zackery, Bryce and Audrey and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Amby and Eva Loomis, father and mother-in-law, David and Janet Summerville, sister-in-law, Marlene Loomis, and his son, Garrett Loomis. A graveside service will take place this summer (more details to follow). There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation (Garrett Loomis Firefighter Training Fund), 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at carpenterstoodley.com
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
