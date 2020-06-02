GARY M. SCHWENDY, who grew up in Lowville, NY, died of Corona Virus at age 77, at Fairfax Hospital in Northern Virginia, on May 17th. He attended Lowville Academy, graduated Class of ’65 at Le Moyne College and received a Masters Degree at Ball State University.
Schwendy spent his career as a military officer on multiple tours overseas and at the Pentagon with the US Air Force and the Air National Guard. He received numerous medals and honors for 28 years of service, retiring as Lt. Colonel. During and following his military career, Gary was an enthusiastic marathon runner, participating at venues in races around the US including the famed Boston Marathon. He is survived by his wife, Sylvie. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
